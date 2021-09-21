Technology

Solana’s network crashed this week, but developers say the DeFi altcoin is still on track to succeed as an alternative to ethereum

21 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Michael Wagner has large ambitions for his blockchain-based multiplayer game, Star Atlas. He sees his beta-stage product where players explore outer space eventually morphing into a “metaverse,” and told Insider he wants the user base to expand to “the entire global population.” A game that can support that kind of user base needs a web-scale, layer one blockchain protocol that’s scalable and low-cost, Wagner said. That’s why he and his team chose to build Star Atlas on Solana in August 2020, joining about 20 other projects that had been built on the blockchain.

Read why many developers in the cryptocurrency space feel that Solana is well poised to take Ethereum’s place despite its obvious shortcomings on Market Insider.

