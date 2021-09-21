Technology

Polymath to Launch Blockchain Built for Tokenized Stocks

21 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Security token specialist Polymath announced Monday its institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets – Polymesh – will go live next month, with a target launch date of Oct. 13. Announced at Messari’s Mainnet event in New York City, the Polymesh network was designed to iron out the wrinkles encountered when shares in private companies are tokenized on Ethereum, for example.

Read more about Polymath’s plan to launch a Blockchain called Polymesh mainnet for tokenized stocks on Coindesk

