Machine learning at the edge: A hardware and software ecosystem

21 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Read George Anadiotis explain why hardware and software need to work in tandem to deploy machine learning for Edge computing on ZDNet :

Edge computing is booming. The idea of taking compute out of the data center, and bringing it as close as possible to where data is generated, is seeing lots of traction. Estimates for edge computing growth are in the 40% CAGR, $50 billion area. Whether it’s stand-alone IoT sensors, devices of all kinds, drones, or autonomous vehicles, there’s one thing in common. Increasingly, data generated at the edge are used to feed applications powered by machine learning models.

Read his full article here.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

