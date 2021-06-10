NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Create Post-5G Wireless Systems

The National Science Foundation is pushing the Defense Department, Apple, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Google, IBM, and other industry partners to coordinate new research into connectivity and post 5G wireless systems through a collaborative effort. The program is referred to as RINGS, standing for Resilient and Intelligent NextG Systems. Through the program, up to $40 million in total could be funded across 48 awards.

The RINGS program seeks to push the innovation of wireless technology into a new era, with the National Science Foundation seeking to explore what the next step after 5G looks like despite 5G’s only partial deployment. Multiple companies have allegedly approached the agency, seeking to collaborate on the future of mobile wireless communication.

