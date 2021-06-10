News BriefsTechnology

NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Create Post-5G Wireless Systems

10 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

The National Science Foundation is pushing the Defense Department, Apple, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Google, IBM, and other industry partners to coordinate new research into connectivity and post 5G wireless systems through a collaborative effort. The program is referred to as RINGS, standing for Resilient and Intelligent NextG Systems. Through the program, up to $40 million in total could be funded across 48 awards.

The RINGS program seeks to push the innovation of wireless technology into a new era, with the National Science Foundation seeking to explore what the next step after 5G looks like despite 5G’s only partial deployment. Multiple companies have allegedly approached the agency, seeking to collaborate on the future of mobile wireless communication.

Read More: NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Create Post-5G Wireless Systems

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

El Salvador is the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

June 9, 2021

Websites rumble back to life after Fastly-linked outage

June 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2