The US is planning to launch a dedicated joint cyber center to promote collaboration between the US Space Command and US Cyber Command, according to a statement made at last week’s budget hearing by the commander of the US Cyber Command. According to the commander, General James Dickinson, forming the command is already in progress. Dickinson warned of security threats originating in the east from adversaries such as Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia.

Russia and China, according to Dickinson, are developing anti-satellite weapon systems to achieve national security goals, a development that could have serious implications if the US fails to catch up. Dickinson furthered that China’s cyber capabilities are passing those of the US. China has created a broad array of jamming and cyberspace capabilities, on-orbit capabilities, anti-satellite missiles, and other tools that have a range of effects, according to Dickinson.

Read More: Space Command to Launch Dedicated Cyber Center