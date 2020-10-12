National Security AI Commission at Odds Over U.S. Response to Malign AI

On Thursday, the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence met to review third quarter recommendations on how to respond to malign AI, among other pressing technology and national security issues. Six areas of research were considered in how to promote collaboration with US allies on AI. Staff presented a divisive topic at the end of the meeting, addressing how the US should respond to malign AI and AI-powered information operations.

Although commission staff heavily recommended an offensive approach to compete against malign information, others expressed concerns that the commission was overstepping when taking approaches to counter AI-information operations. Many of the staff worried that they could not undertake the task of combatting deepfakes, fake texts, and other AI-produced misinformation at the necessary scale. Others expressed concerns that the commission was under the assumption that the introduced policies would be effective in addressing the root issue where this might not be the case.

