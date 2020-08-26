Air Force Taps Machine Learning to Speed Up Flight Certifications

The US Air Force is searching for ways to combine machine learning and other technologies in order to speed up the flight certification process. Machine learning has already played a role in how the Air Force office analyzes and certifies flight configurations, however, this would be a critical step in the combination of aviation and machine learning.

The Air Force has been combing through historical data and testing to see how different stores affect flight. A previous initiative developed by the Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office (AFSEO) that was created alongside industry leaders has allowed for the military branch to automate 80% of analysis requests.

