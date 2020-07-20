Bipartisan Bill Would Require Passenger Temperature Checks at TSA Checkpoints

A recent bill was introduced to Congress called the Healthy Skies Act, which would require the TSA to launch a trial program in which travelers are screened for a fever while going through security. This would help to decrease the spread of COVID-19 through airports, which is currently a high-risk area.

The legislation would require the TSA to pinpoint 10 domestic airports that could implement the program in which TSA agents screen fliers for temperature checks before proceeding through security. Any passenger with a temperature above 100.4 degrees, the CDC’s threshold for a fever, would not be allowed onboard a commercial flight.

