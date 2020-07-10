NIST Aims to Tap Twitter API Data to Boost Public Emergency Response

The National Institute for Standards and Technology is reportedly aiming to tap into social media analytics to develop a more adequate public emergency response protocol. This strategic effort to advance research aims to enable public-safety entities to have the ability to use social media for emergency response. The NIST plans to fain access to Twitter’s API, or Enterprise-Level application programming interface.

Tapping into Twitter’s API will further the Incident Streams project. The project consists of the NIST scoping out and prioritizing tweets that are published during national crises. The NIST then invited research times to develop applications that can filter and classify the natural disaster/crises tweets to speed up assessments and provide an infrastructure gauge on how well the created systems perform. The end goal is to mature the technologies until they can drive analytic decision-making processes in public safety organizations.

