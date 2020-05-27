Worldwide, governments have been exploring contact tracing options that utilize technology, aiming to combat the spread of COVID-19. The United States has not done so yet, and it seems as though the apps will be deployed on a state-to-state basis, leaving room for potential backlash or deliberation over which states will follow through with launching the apps that have been criticized for being invasive and causing privacy concerns.

Last week, Google and Apple officially launched their exposure notification API for Andriod and iOS. North Dakota, Alabama, and South Carolina were included in the released statement, claiming that they are already developing apps that will integrate the Bluetooth system created by the tech giants. However, no cohesive contact tracing app will be released by the US. The Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health and Human Services, and no US federal agencies have discussed this possibility. Similar to testing and reopening, it is likely that contact tracing will be pushed to the states.

Read More: State-Based Contact-Tracing Apps Could Be a Mess