HHS Proposes ‘IT Control Tower’ to Manage Strategic National Stockpile

21 May 2020 OODA Analyst

The Health and Human Services Department issued a request for information seeking answers on how to create an overarching IT infrastructure that will coordinate, manage, and analyze supplied across sectors. The solicitation also highlights the agency’s plan to redesign the strategy driving the Strategic National Stockpile, aiming to ensure that sufficient reserves are available to handle future emergencies after the economically and socially devastating COVID-19 crisis.

Among other goals, the agency stated that they are seeking more coverage, more insights, elevated capabilities, and less vulnerability. The Health and Human Services Department is reportedly looking to utilize predictive analytics to forecast reserve requirements, and focus on domestic manufacturing capacity to mitigate the threat of foreign sources of supply as well as reduce dependence.

