Waymo’s Self-Driving Vans Ready To Roll After COVID-19 Shutdown–But No Robotaxi Rides

Waymo has announced that it plans to restart its road tests in Phoenix next week after two months of standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will resume the self-driving van testing, however, robotaxi operations for local riders will not pick back up for the time being. On May 11, a portion of the company’s self-driving vans will be on the road again, conducting tests as human drivers observe the robotic vehicles.

The Waymo One ride service has not announced a restart date, according to a spokesperson with Alphabet Inc. Waymo plans to follow the safety guidelines imposed by the CDC, Arizona, and the governments local to where it operates. Waymo has expressed that the health of their test drivers and operation staff is a priority, and that they must remain six feet apart while wearing masks as well as undergo a health screening when entering Waymo buildings.

