News BriefsTechnology

NASA Taps Blue Origin, Dynetics and SpaceX to Help Transport Humans to the Moon Again

04 May 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, NASA announced that it has selected three US companies to develop and perfect human landing technologies for the agencies Artemis program. The three companies are SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics. According to NASA, the first woman and next man will travel to the moon’s surface by using this new to-be-developed technology as early as 2024.

The contracts with NASA are worth a combined total of $967 million and require the companies to participate in a 10 month base period to improve their lander concepts and technologies. The space agency plans to procure trips to the moon through commercial space transportation services in the future. NASA stated that the contracts represent the first time since the Apollo era that NASA has direct funding for a human landing system.

Read More: NASA Taps Blue Origin, Dynetics and SpaceX to Help Transport Humans to the Moon Again

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

India orders mandatory use of COVID-19 contact tracing app for all workers

May 4, 2020

How the Justice Department is Permitted to Use Counter-Drone Technology

May 1, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2