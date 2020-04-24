News BriefsTechnology

Dangers Await Self-Driving Car Tryouts As Post-Pandemic Roadway Efforts Get Underway

24 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

As businesses close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parts of the commercial industry and economy have experienced a temporary halt, including self-driving car roadway tests, which had previously been taking place throughout the US. For some companies leading efforts in self-driving car technology, there has been a potential opportunity to continue working behind the scenes.

This includes AI software development and other relevant work that can be done remotely without violating shelter in place orders. The pandemic, in some ways, has offered this industry time to press ahead on developments and improvements in the AI systems, rather than the usual push to draw attention using public roadway efforts.

Read More: Dangers Await Self-Driving Car Tryouts As Post-Pandemic Roadway Efforts Get Underway

 

 

