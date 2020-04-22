DARPA Wants Tech That Can Trick Computer Vision

A newly unveiled Artificial Intelligence Exploration Opportunity reveals that the Pentagon’s research arm is searching for new technologies that have the ability to disrupt, fool, or undermine the systems that allow computers to “see.” The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is seeking proposals for innovative technical research concepts that aim to throw off neural network-based machine vision technology.

In the announcement, officials stated that the exploration of disruption techniques will enhance the government’s understanding of neural net architectures. Deep neural nets can be trained to perform classification and prediction tasks, as well as adapt throughout training.

