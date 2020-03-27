ICE Wants to Connect Its Facial Recognition System With a Pennsylvania County’s Gang Intel App

Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are seeking to leverage a transnational gang intelligence application that was developed by a Pennsylvania county district attorney’s office. The two agencies are looking to improve coordination when dealing with gangs operating in Virginia, West Virginia, and the Washington DC metro area. The Gang Intelligence Application was developed with a $1.1 million grant from Homeland Security.

The app was released last year after three years of development and is currently being used to combat gangs in the previously mentioned regions. The resource will be capitalized on by ICE through a one year contract that allows the agency to use the application to identify, track, disrupt and dismantle transnational gangs.

