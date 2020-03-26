Breakthroughs In Roadway Edge Computing Are The Missing Link For Self-Driving Car Collaboration

Sensory overload inadvertently causes thousands of car accidents per year, and experts worry that the same issue may occur in true self-driving cars. Essential information such as road signs and traffic signals can cause an enormous information overload when combined with the actions of nearby cars and the signals they are sending based on their behavior. Most current self-driving cars do not engage human passengers in a dialogue about driving, therefore, the AI machines behind these cards do not yet have to deal with vocal occupants that offer yet another distraction from the road.

Automakers and self-driving tech firms may never allow occupants to offer driving tips to the AI machine along with other comments, however, experts believe that this is something humans will find critical to the self-driving vehicle experience. Some experts argue that for self-driving cars to be completely self-sufficient and capable of completing the same tasks as a human driver, roadway edge computing must be further developed.

