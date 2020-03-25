News BriefsTechnology

Apple Is Donating 9 Million Masks To Combat The Coronavirus

25 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Apple has announced that it will donate 9 million N95 masks to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Apple is one of several tech companies to pitch in with donations as hospitals continue to report protective gear shortages. Vice President Mike Pence announced the donation on Tuesday during a press briefing. N95 masks form a protective seal around the users’ mouth, which effectively filters out at least 95% of the particles in the air.

These masks are the best protective mask technology and are essential to health workers’ safety throughout the pandemic. Facebook has also stated it will be donating its leftover stockpile of 720,000 N95 masks purchased during last year’s wildfires in California.

OODA Analyst

