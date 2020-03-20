News BriefsTechnology

Infrared AI cameras could help spot coronavirus carriers at polling places

20 Mar 2020 OODA Analyst

Athena Security, a company originally created to spotting guns, has announced that they are creating technology that can identify coronavirus carriers through fever detection functions. Athena first launched its keystone program in 2018, which used thermal imaging and computer vision to detect concealed guns, however, the company has switched gears since the pandemic began with a new project titled Fever Detection for COVID-19.

The project will combine infrared cameras and an algorithm that analyzes body temperature in order to pick out individuals with a body temperature higher than 100 degrees. The cameras can scan 12 points on the head, including a point in the inner eye that provides highly accurate temperature readings within a half-degree. The company believes that if citizens know that temperature monitoring was in place, they may be more confident to vote in elections at public polling stations where there may be huge crowds.

