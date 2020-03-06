Using AI To Identify Your Best Customers In The Future

AI has been impacting businesses in sales, identifying customer trends, building customer profiles, and constructing optimal potential target audiences. Artificial intelligence has been able to gather data and offer personalization to customers of companies worldwide. AI has provided better chatbots, offering customers a better shopping experience online and improving customer experience outcomes.

Another way that AI helps to keep the best customers and identify them, is by notifying the company when its best to hand over chatbot interactions to an actual human, preventing frustration. A study by Futurum Research found that customer experience that is delivered by humans and AI side by side can boost loyalty, help the company understand the customer’s needs better, and improve up-selling opportunities. AI offers a personalized shopping experience that is changing how consumers around the world buy items online.

