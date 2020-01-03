News BriefsTechnology

Wearable industrial tech is coming to a production line near you

03 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A Research and Markets report predicted massive growth in the market of industrial wearables, which includes VR training and heads-up schematics. The report stated that annual growth is expected to be just over 50% between 2019 and 2024, meaning that the current $1.1 billion industry would reach $8.9 billion by 2024.

Industrial wearable tech is already being used in factories and plants such as video assistance, paperless workflows, and on-call help that has lead to increases in quality of products and employee safety.

OODA Analyst

