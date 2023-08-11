OODA CTO Bob Gourley and XR Village Exec. Dir. Starr Brown on the History of XR (DEFCON31 Onsite, Saturday at 3 pm PST)

Saturday, August 12th

The History of XR From Fiction to Reality

Bob Gourley and Starr Brown

In this discussion XR village Executive Director Starr Brown interviews Bob Gourley, whose site OODAloop.com has been tracking XR topics since 2003. Bob has leveraged his experience as a cybersecurity professional and an enterprise CTO to produce research and reporting on XR that points to a future of incredible potential, if we can mitigate the new threats this emerging technology brings with it. Starr Brown is a security professional with a knack for using collaboration and innovation to meet both compliance and security needs and was early in identifying the unique security and risk mitigation needs of XR, making her the perfect person to extract insights from Bob in this fireside chat.