Forging Leadership: Admiral Studeman on Intelligence, National Security, and Proactivity

In this OODAcast, Bob Gourley interviews retired Admiral Mike Studeman, a leader with over 35 years of experience in operational intelligence and national security. Admiral Studeman shares his journey, from joining the Navy at the close of the Cold War to serving as the Director of Intelligence for Southern Command and Indo-Pacific Command, and ultimately as the Commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence. He offers deep insights into the evolving nature of intelligence, emphasizing the importance of operational intelligence in driving informed decision-making at all levels.

Admiral Studeman discusses key lessons from his career, the value of continual learning, and his perspective on leadership—highlighting the importance of proactive action, integrity, and inspiring others. He also explores challenges facing America today, including leadership crises and the strategic implications of global shifts, particularly with respect to China.

The discussion delves into his new book, Mind of the Chain: Forging Leaders of Iron Integrity, where he shares stories and reflections from his career, offering valuable advice to leaders at all stages of their journey. Admiral Studeman’s message is clear: effective leadership requires constant learning, discernment, and a commitment to shaping a better future.

