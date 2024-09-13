Embracing the Future: Insights from Brandon Jones on OODAcast

In this episode of the OODAcast, Bob Gourley sits down with Brandon Jones, CEO of Throughline, to explore his career journey, the importance of liberal arts in technology, and the innovative work of Throughline. The conversation highlights the value of a diverse educational background and the pivotal role of communication and storytelling in driving organizational success.

Brandon Jones shares his foundational story, emphasizing the impact of his time at St. Mary’s College in Maryland, where he graduated with a computer science degree while also engaging deeply with liberal arts. His experience playing basketball and becoming the all-time leading scorer for men’s basketball at St. Mary’s taught him valuable lessons in teamwork and decision-making. This liberal arts background fostered a creative spark that later influenced his leadership style.

Jones and Gourley discuss the importance of blending science and liberal arts education. Jones highlights the critical thinking skills developed through studying philosophy and other liberal arts subjects. He emphasizes the need for understanding problems deeply before jumping to solutions, a principle that has guided his career and approach to leadership.

After graduating, Jones began his career at Electronic Data Systems (EDS), where he worked on the Navy Marine Corps Internet at the Pentagon. This role exposed him to high-level operations and decision-making within the Navy. His transition to public service came when he joined the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), where he ultimately served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO).

As the CIO of NAVFAC, Jones faced numerous challenges, including cybersecurity threats and the need for application rationalization. He successfully reduced the number of applications from 3,000 to 200 and secured significant funding to enhance cybersecurity for naval facilities. His proactive approach and ability to communicate complex issues through compelling storytelling were crucial in achieving these milestones.

Jones underscores the importance of storytelling in leadership. At NAVFAC, he used visual storytelling to convey the critical need for cybersecurity measures, which resulted in securing $100 million in funding and 100 full-time equivalents (FTEs) for cybersecurity efforts. This approach demonstrated the power of combining technical expertise with effective communication.

Throughline, an enterprise design and strategy firm, blends creative agency capabilities with management consulting. Jones describes Throughline as the “Amazon of Storytelling,” helping organizations communicate their strategies, visualize progress, and align talent with organizational goals. The firm’s mission is to help human beings win, leading to organizational success.

Jones acknowledges the competitive landscape but emphasizes Throughline’s unique approach, rooted in a blend of IT and creative expertise. He highlights the importance of continuous learning, both personally and for his team. Jones reads extensively and invests in professional development to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

Podcast Version:

The conversation also touches on the future of space exploration and technology, drawing on insights from Dr. Thomas PM Barnett’s book, “America’s New Map.” Jones discusses the importance of understanding global trends and taking strategic actions to build a desirable future. Throughline’s collaboration on the book exemplifies their commitment to shaping the future through innovative thinking and strategic foresight.

Brandon Jones’ journey from a liberal arts college to leading Throughline demonstrates the value of a diverse educational background, the power of storytelling in leadership, and the importance of continuous learning. His insights provide valuable lessons for leaders and organizations navigating the complexities of today’s technological landscape.

Connect with Brandon on LinkedIn.

Related Reading:

Technology Convergence and Market Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology are changing market dynamics and user expectations. See: Disruptive and Exponential Technologies.

Corporate Board Accountability for Cyber Risks: With a combination of market forces, regulatory changes, and strategic shifts, corporate boards and their directors are now accountable for cyber risks in their firms. See: Corporate Directors and Risk

Geopolitical-Cyber Risk Nexus: The interconnectivity brought by the Internet has made regional issues affect global cyberspace. Now, every significant event has cyber implications, making it imperative for leaders to recognize and act upon the symbiosis between geopolitical and cyber risks. See The Cyber Threat

Challenges in Cyber “Net Assessment”: While leaders have long tried to gauge both cyber risk and security, actionable metrics remain elusive. Current metrics mainly determine if a system can be compromised, without guaranteeing its invulnerability. It’s imperative not just to develop action plans against risks but to contextualize the state of cybersecurity concerning cyber threats. Despite its importance, achieving a reliable net assessment is increasingly challenging due to the pervasive nature of modern technology. See: Cyber Threat