Supply Chain Disruption? What You Need to Know About the ILA and the USMX

To date, OODA Loop coverage of U.S. port labor and supply chain disputes has been focused on the West Coast-based International Longshoremen and Warehousemen Union (ILWU) and Pacific Maritime Association (PMA). The looming longshoremen strike in Canada, the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S. all the way down to the Gulf Coast and Houston – has a different labor organizational structure and history, which we capture in this post as the midnight tonight labor contract and strike deadline fast approaches.

Why is this Important?