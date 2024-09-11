The OODAcast on 9/11/01: Firsthand Insights from Intelligence Leadership

This post captures some key content from the OODAcast, including observations from OODA Network Members who were in positions to know what the national security situation was before, during, and after the attacks.

The OODAcast

We started the OODAcast to highlight insights and lessons learned from leaders and decision-makers in the OODA Network. Since March 2020, we have produced over 100 OODAcast conversations that will long be relevant to anyone seeking to sharpen their decision-making skills or gain insights into dynamic, competitive markets.