What You Need to Know About the Reemergence of “Schedule F” (Executive Order 13957 – a Corollary to Project 2025)

Archive, Decision Intelligence, OODA Original

Project 2025 and Schedule F have been in our research queue relative to our prognostication in the  OODA Almanac 2024: “Viewed through the lens of history, 2024 will be a landmark year punctuated by the complexities of a political process that will exacerbate the binary fractures of the American republic.”  As we head into the national conventions of the U.S. political parties, find what you need to know about Schedule F here.

Schedule F Executive Order 13957 (Issued October 2020; Rescinded January 2021)

The Schedule F Executive Order, issued by the Trump Administration on October 21, 2020, aimed to create a new category of federal employees called Schedule F. This category would include federal employees in positions of a confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating character, who were previously part of the competitive service.

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.