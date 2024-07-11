What You Need to Know About the Reemergence of “Schedule F” (Executive Order 13957 – a Corollary to Project 2025)

Project 2025 and Schedule F have been in our research queue relative to our prognostication in the OODA Almanac 2024: “Viewed through the lens of history, 2024 will be a landmark year punctuated by the complexities of a political process that will exacerbate the binary fractures of the American republic.” As we head into the national conventions of the U.S. political parties, find what you need to know about Schedule F here.

Schedule F Executive Order 13957 (Issued October 2020; Rescinded January 2021)

The Schedule F Executive Order, issued by the Trump Administration on October 21, 2020, aimed to create a new category of federal employees called Schedule F. This category would include federal employees in positions of a confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating character, who were previously part of the competitive service.