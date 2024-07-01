e-Estonia: The Digital Residency Program of Estonia

The e-Estonia Digital Residency Program, also known as e-Residency, is a pioneering initiative launched by the Estonian government in December 2014. This program allows individuals from anywhere in the world to apply for a digital identity issued by the Estonian government, enabling them to access a variety of online services provided by Estonia. The program allows non-residents to access a variety of Estonian public services and conduct business within the European Union without physically being in Estonia as part of the country’s broader strategy to leverage digital technology to enhance governance and economic activity.

The core idea behind the e-Residency program is to provide a secure digital identity to individuals worldwide, enabling them to establish and manage a location-independent business online. This digital identity is authenticated through a government-issued smart card, which allows e-residents to sign documents digitally, access secure services, and conduct transactions with full legal validity.