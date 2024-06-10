Exponential, Convergent Material Science Innovation is the Primary Driver of Global, Strategic Competitive Advantage

In 2023, OODA Loop contributor Scott Nuzum (SVP at Chicago-based Innovyz USA) contributed a foundational OODA Loop Original Analysis post – Five Exciting Breakthroughs in Materials Science. Over the course of Q324 and Q424, we expand Scott’s insights into a series of posts based on, arguably, all of our project management and strategic experience – especially for those of us who are non-technical or not scientists in an organizational chart: After just one interdisciplinary, cross-sector, cross-matrixed, and/or whole-of-government engineering or scientific touchpoint/experience on a complex project – a singular, breathtaking takeaway is always that material science is a fascinating discipline – just super cool and exciting – and THE cross-sector, interdisciplinary driver of global, strategic, competitive advantage across all exponential, deep, frontier and emerging technologies.

Exponential, Convergent Material Science Innovation is Global, Strategic, Competitive Advantage

a 2024 OODA Loop Research Series