OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Beyond Compliance: How the SEC’s Materiality Rules Should Transform Cybersecurity Oversight

Archive, Decision Intelligence, Featured Analysis, OODA Original / by

The SEC says corporations have four days to notify shareholders (via an 8-k) if a cyber incident is of material interest. Assessing materiality of a breach may sounds easy to leaders who deal with that concept in financial situation. But in the cyber domain complying with new SEC requirements will require many corporations to re-think the governance processes they have in place. This post provides insights which can help accelerate improvement of the quality and compliance of materiality decisions. It is based on decades of work in cybersecurity governance and a deep understanding of the new SEC regulations.

The SEC’s new cybersecurity disclosure rules require publicly traded companies to do things differently. These rules are far stronger than previous guidance, mandating detailed reporting on two major categories: governance processes designed to mitigate cyber risks and reporting on incidents that may have a material impact on shareholder opinions.

Already a subscriber? Sign In.

Subscribe to read this article and all other premium research and analysis.

Subscribers receive: 

  • Exclusive Content Access: Research and expert driven analysis to inform your decision-making.  Over ten thousand articles on disruptive technologies, cybersecurity, geo-political risk, and national security technology issues available only to subscribers.  Our Daily Global Pulse will let you know what premium content has been recently published as well as hand-curate the top stories of the day with executive level summaries.
  • The OODA Network Dispatch: Our weekly newsletter keeps you apprised of emerging trends and upcoming events so you can stay informed and aware of issues that could impact you or your organization.
  • Community Engagement: Engage in our dynamic Slack Workspace which serves as a hub for professionals and experts to exchange ideas, strategies, insights, and opportunities.
Monthly Subscribe to OODA
$30
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • OODAcon Invite
Subscribe
Most popular
Annual Subscribe to OODA Loop
$300
per month
  • Premium Content
  • Slack Community
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • 10% OODAcon Discount
Subscribe
Member Apply to Join the OODA Network
$895
per year
  • All subscriber Benefits
  • Monthly Meetings
  • In-person Network Events
  • Network Slack Channels
  • 50% OODAcon Discount
Apply to Join

About Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is an experienced Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Board Qualified Technical Executive (QTE), author and entrepreneur with extensive past performance in enterprise IT, corporate cybersecurity and data analytics. CTO of OODA LLC, a unique team of international experts which provide board advisory and cybersecurity consulting services. OODA publishes OODALoop.com. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.