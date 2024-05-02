Along with the two other baseline strategic documents we have featured here – Space Force’s Inaugural U.S. Commercial Space Strategy and DoD’s Commercial Space Integration Strategy – the State of the Space Industrial Base (SSIB) 2023 completes this triumvirate of strategic level setting documents – positioning the commercial space industry and space-based national security for exponential innovation and implementation in the next five to ten years. Details here.

SSIB’23 Report Calls for Action To Build Enduring Advantages in Space for Economic Prosperity and Collective Security ‘State of the Space Industrial Base’ highlights supply chain and workforce challenges What Next? State of the Space Industrial Base (SSIB) 2023: Building Enduring Advantages in Space for Economic Prosperity and Collective Security Key Issues & Challenges Key Inflection Points Key Actions & Recommendations

“Collectively, these pillars contribute to the United States maintaining its technological leadership and the relevance of its space systems that we rely on to deter conflict…”

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) featured the report recently, highlighting the role of input from the commercial space sector: “For the first time, the SSIB’23 Report includes feedback from allies representing 17 partner nations collected during a workshop held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA.

Major findings from these workshops include the need to:

Establish trusted and resilient supply chains both domestically and with our allies;

Streamline bureaucratic processes to accelerate activities that delay licensing;

Improve access to financial tools necessary to normalize space as a contributor to the economy; and

Broadly adopt ‘allied-by-design’ to improve interoperability and scaling with global partners.

Topic areas focus on assessing:

The current state of launch

Satellite communications

Remote sensing

In-space logistics

Traffic Management

Advanced Power

Policy

Finance, and

Workforce development…amongst other critical pillars of the new space economy.

Collectively, these pillars contribute to the United States maintaining its technological leadership and the relevance of its space systems that we rely on to deter conflict, provide for homeland defense, and assure winning outcomes if war is waged against us.”

A central theme in the report is the need for the U.S. to adapt and innovate in order to stay ahead in the space tech race.

As reported by Space News:

The report notes that some major space industry challenges include supply chain vulnerabilities and workforce development issues. It recommends establishing trusted and resilient supply chains domestically and with U.S. allies. It also calls for streamlining bureaucratic processes that can delay crucial licensing and approvals. On the workforce front, the study emphasizes the need to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive environment. Recommendations include expanding access to financial tools and fostering stronger partnerships between industry and academia. The report’s writers, a group of government and industry officials from various sectors of the space community, warn that, given China’s growing ambitions, the U.S. can’t afford to be complacent about its leadership in space.

They urge “continued investments by the DoD, NASA, the Department of Commerce, and other government agencies with space equities. Actions that accelerate the transition from prototype transactions to meaningful contracts for the procurement of hardware, software, or services,” the report says, “are key to sustaining the interest of private investors who have made billions of dollars of early-stage investments into technologies of significant interest to our national security.”

What Next?

Key Issues & Challenges

The key issues and challenges highlighted in the 2023 State of the Space Industrial Base report include addressing regulatory and political obstacles rather than technical ones. Participants discussed data gaps, latency issues, lack of clear U.S. policy for investment in commercial space, and regulatory limitations hindering U.S. commercial development. Impediments to global partnerships remain, with structural and cultural barriers affecting allied progress’s potential value and synergy. Despite progress in developing in-space servicing capabilities, challenges like uncertain venture capital climate and lack of a mature market hinder substantial growth. The U.S. aims to increase space cooperation, but significant barriers exist to achieving successful global partnerships.

More specifically, from the report:

Marketing Needs Reformation-Traditional marketing falls short with today’s youth. The target of space marketing needs to include parents as much as students, and e orts must be demographic appropriate. Participants identi ed that many outreach programs are lacking in modern marketing techniques and are limited to local and regional e orts. Furthermore, innovation of marketing is complicated as youth-oriented platforms like social media are especially vulnerable to misinformation. There is a lot of information in the world today, and many ways to get it. Space is not tangible; “out of sight, out of mind.”

Key Inflection Points

Key inflection points framed by the report include:

The need for innovative resourcing structures in the Department of Defense to quickly field cutting-edge capabilities while maintaining oversight; and

A strong workforce and space infrastructure is important to capture economic growth and maintain national security space posture.

Workshops were held in various locations to gather input from stakeholders and address challenges in the space industry, aiming to foster the growth of a diverse and capable space workforce. The report highlights the significance of addressing workforce issues to ensure the economic viability of the space industry and national security space capabilities.

Key Actions & Recommendations

The report includes a call for establishing a U.S. North Star Vision for Space to maintain a competitive edge against advancing nations like China and Russia. Participants emphasized the urgency of actions such as rapid acquisition of commercially-sourced capabilities, strengthening the space industrial base, and enabling priority processing of licenses for critical space systems. It was highlighted that adversaries creating a Hybrid Space Architecture could have severe global consequences, underscoring the necessity for appropriate policy and funding to address this threat. Additionally, companies rely on affordable premiums for space assets and freedom to experiment with new business models, and changes in these areas could impact opportunities for both established and emerging ventures. These recommendations aim to guide agencies in enacting essential changes to secure and advance the space industrial base.

For the full report, go to this link.

