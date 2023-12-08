Leading Cyber Change: Allan Friedman on the Revolution of SBOM & Future Cybersecurity Initiatives

Allan Friedman is a senior strategist at CISA (the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency) where he coordinates all of their cross-sector activities on the topic of SBOM: The Software Bill of Materials.

Allan is widely known as a change agent in both the public and private sector. In government he led initiatives that created positive change in major community-wide initiatives around vulnerability disclosure and vulnerability management. He also championed efforts that made dramatic improvements in the ability to reduce risk due to the proliferation of Internet of Things devices including championing ways to keep these devices patched in the field. Now at CISA his SBOM efforts have produced action across a sector that few other initiatives have.

We discuss:

– What executive leaders need to know about SBOM and how to explain its benefits to any non-technical executive.

– How a small team can establish a vision and make change across government, industry and academia.

– What new initiatives may be coming that will support needs of the security and technology communities.

