DEFCON31 Quantum Village: The Quantum Debates (Onsite, Friday)

Friday, August 11th

DefCon31, Quantum Village: The Quantum Debates

Bob Gourley will be participating in a panel at the Quantum Village this year on the topic of privacy: What will the age of quantum computing mean for personal privacy? A debate will take place between two standpoints – with one side saying the advent of quantum computing and quantum technologies will absolutely destroy any hope of personal privacy. While the other side will argue the age of quantum technologies and quantum security privacy will be enhanced for generations.

Following from the success of last year’s Oxford Union-style debates, we bring you two debates this year! Come and hear experts debate, ruminate, and explore the possible futures of our post-quantum world.

1600 – Debate 1

1645 – TBC (talk)

1715 – Debate 2