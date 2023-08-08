OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The OODA Loop Planning Guide for BLACKHAT 2023 and DEFCON 31 (Online and Virtual Events)

Archive, OODA Community, OODA Original / by

DEFCON AND BLACK HAT 2023

Quick Links:

Aerospace Village

Quantum Village

There is another village at Defcon focused on the Metaverse. It’s the XR village – looking at augmented reality of virtual reality and the entire metaverse, and of course, the security of the metaverse.

XR Village

Scheduled Events of Note

Tuesday, August 8th

Wednesday, August 9th

Once again, Robert Stratton will be participating as judge in Black Hat Startup Spotlight:  

BLACK HAT STARTUP SPOTLIGHT COMPETITION

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023 | 4:30 – 5:30 PM PST

BUSINESS HALL, BAYSIDE ABCD, LEVEL 1, STARTUP CITY THEATER

FINALISTS

Congratulations to our Top 4 Finalists:

Link to Event:  https://www.blackhat.com/us-23/spotlight.html

Wednesday, August 9th: Join Us at the Blackhat USA 2023 “Stuck in the 90’s” Party

Wednesday, August 9th: Join Us at the Blackhat USA 2023 “Stuck in the 90’s” Party

Thursday, August 10th

Thursday, August 10th: Join Us at the Blackhat USA 2023 Pool Party
(along with Hubble Technology, Nisos, Elevate Security and Delve Risk)

Thursday, August 10th: Join Us at the Blackhat USA 2023 Pool Party (along with Hubble Technology, Nisos, Elevate Security and Delve Risk)

Friday, August 11th 

For the First Time, DEFCON 2023 “Hack-A-Sat” Includes a Real-time Cubesat Orbiting Space

Hack-A-Sat 4 Briefing
Hack-A-Sat 4 Team

  • On-site
  • Village Talk
  • 11:00 PDT
  • Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village
  • Aerospace Village

Hack-A-Sat 4 is quite simply the world’s first CTF in space. Now in its 4th year, the Hack-A-Sat competition series aims to enable security researchers of all levels to focus their skills and creativity on solving cyber security challenges on space systems and incentivize innovation in securing these systems. Stop by and witness the 5 finalist teams compete for $100K in prizes, learn more about the history of Hack-A-Sat, and the Moonlighter satellite hosting this year’s competition.

Competition updates will be presented on the AV stage both Friday and Saturday morning at 11 am PT.

The Quantum Debates

Bob Gourley will be participating in a panel at the Quantum Village this year on the topic of privacy:  What will the age of quantum computing mean for personal privacy? A debate will take place between two standpoints  – with one side saying the advent of quantum computing and quantum technologies will absolutely destroy any hope of personal privacy.  While the other side will argue the age of quantum technologies and quantum security privacy will be enhanced for generations.

  • On-site
  • Quantum Village
  • Village Panel
  • 16:00 PDT
  • LINQ – 3rd flr – Quantum Village

Saturday, August 12th 

  • On-site
  • Village Talk
  • 15:00 PDT
  • Caesars Forum – Summit – 233 – Shared Stage
  • XR Village

Sunday, August 13th

Hack-A-Sat 4 Awards Ceremony
Hack-A-Sat 4 Team

  • On-site
  • Village Talk
  • 12:00 PDT
  • Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village
  • Aerospace Village
  • On-site
  • Village Talk
  • Aerospace Village
  • Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village
  • 13:50 PDT
 
 

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.