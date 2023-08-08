The OODA Loop Planning Guide for BLACKHAT 2023 and DEFCON 31 (Online and Virtual Events)

DEFCON AND BLACK HAT 2023

Aerospace Village

Quantum Village

There is another village at Defcon focused on the Metaverse. It’s the XR village – looking at augmented reality of virtual reality and the entire metaverse, and of course, the security of the metaverse.

XR Village

Scheduled Events of Note

Tuesday, August 8th

Wednesday, August 9th

Once again, Robert Stratton will be participating as judge in Black Hat Startup Spotlight:

BLACK HAT STARTUP SPOTLIGHT COMPETITION

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2023 | 4:30 – 5:30 PM PST

BUSINESS HALL, BAYSIDE ABCD, LEVEL 1, STARTUP CITY THEATER

FINALISTS

Congratulations to our Top 4 Finalists:

Link to Event: https://www.blackhat.com/us-23/spotlight.html

Thursday, August 10th

Friday, August 11th

Hack-A-Sat 4 Briefing

Hack-A-Sat 4 Team On-site

Village Talk

11:00 PDT

Caesars Forum – Summit – 208-214 – Aerospace Village

Aerospace Village Hack-A-Sat 4 is quite simply the world’s first CTF in space. Now in its 4th year, the Hack-A-Sat competition series aims to enable security researchers of all levels to focus their skills and creativity on solving cyber security challenges on space systems and incentivize innovation in securing these systems. Stop by and witness the 5 finalist teams compete for $100K in prizes, learn more about the history of Hack-A-Sat, and the Moonlighter satellite hosting this year’s competition. Competition updates will be presented on the AV stage both Friday and Saturday morning at 11 am PT.

The Quantum Debates Bob Gourley will be participating in a panel at the Quantum Village this year on the topic of privacy: What will the age of quantum computing mean for personal privacy? A debate will take place between two standpoints – with one side saying the advent of quantum computing and quantum technologies will absolutely destroy any hope of personal privacy. While the other side will argue the age of quantum technologies and quantum security privacy will be enhanced for generations.