A military-focused survey is exploring how [Leadership] + AI = impacts individual attitudes and collective belief systems about the future of [exponential] innovation, specifically “transformational leadership and follower attitudes toward artificial intelligence.”

The following is a request for participation by active duty Air and Space Force:

“Research demonstrates that people hold a wide range of attitudes toward artificial intelligence. Some believe it will be a boon for great progress and productivity, while others are more concerned about dilemmas and robot overlords. These foundational beliefs, and how they are established, matter a great deal in our collective path forward.

But what influences individual attitudes? How does leadership impact them? A few studies have explored this question, but no one has examined the military population in the same way. So, if you are an active duty Air or Space Force service member, I hope you’ll please consider taking his survey and sharing this post! It is an area of research that needs your opinion.

We ask for your participation in a research study titled “The Impact of Transformational Leadership on Follower Attitudes Toward Artificial Intelligence in the Department of the Air Force.” This study is not sponsored by the Department of Defense or any part thereof.” The research is led by Ray Reeves, Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Officer in the United States Air Force, MC/MPA candidate at Harvard Kennedy School, and a doctoral candidate at Indiana Wesleyan University, Department of Leadership Studies.” (1)

To participate in the survey, go to Artificial Intelligence and Leadership.

What Next?

This research is clearly really interesting and on a topic of keen interest here at OODA Loop. We look forward to reaching out to the research team for an OODA Loop conversation to learn more about the project.

If you are on active duty Air or Space Force and participate in the survey, we would like to hear your perspective on the research. Reach out to us here at OODA Loop.

Joshua Wolf, Senior Intel Analyst and Data Strategist at the 553rd Intel Squadron, U.S. Air Force, offered an initial assessment of the current version of the research survey: “I think there are some serious missing questions in this survey: Is your organization data literate? What is [its] level of comprehension of AI? [Does your organization think it] will be replaced? If given the chance to have AI assist your work, what level of trust would you have in its performance? [Is your organization] concerned with the ethical employment of AI? Is your organization contributing data to enable AI? Is that data structured? Is that data part of your operational output or an extra duty? Of the AI tools you’re aware of, how many are there? How many of those do you have access to? How many are used operationally? and Additional questions that determine the survey takers’ level of AI knowledge to determine educated versus uneducated bias. Looking forward to the next survey!” (2) Wolf’s initial questions also spawned an interesting comment string in response.



