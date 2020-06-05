OODAcast – A Conversation With Marc Ambinder of USC Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism

Marc Ambinder is a journalist, researcher, historian, author of bestselling books and a teacher/mentor to many. We invited him on the OODAcast to help our community as we continue to look for insights that can drive operational decisions.

From Marc’s bio:

For 20 years, Marc Ambinder has told true and complex stories about the world, revealed some of its deeper secrets, and has taught thousands of others how to do the same.

He has managed teams of reporters, consultants and students, and has co-created several innovative digital news products. As a reporter, Ambinder held positions at the zenith of journalism (ABC News, CBS News, the Atlantic). He has collaborated with industry (Disney/ABC, Facebook, Palantir) and has made excursions into academia (Penn, USC). An SME on national security, American politics, elections and government, corporate communications, digital and cybersecurity and nuclear policy, he is at present the counter-disinformation lead for USC’s Election Cybersecurity initiative.

This discussion covered many topics of high interest including Marc’s books:

The Brink: President Reagan and the Nuclear War Scare of 1983

The Command: Deep Inside the President’s Secret Army

Deep State: Inside the government secrecy industry

We also tapped into Marc’s close tracking of the dynamics around the current pandemic as well as his work in helping to improve the security of the nation’s elections to gather insights on what the future may hold.

Podcast Version:

Related Resources: