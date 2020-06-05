ArchiveOODA Original

OODAcast – A Conversation With Marc Ambinder of USC Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism

05 Jun 2020 Bob Gourley

Marc Ambinder is a journalist, researcher, historian, author of bestselling books and a teacher/mentor to many. We invited him on the OODAcast to help our community as we continue to look for insights that can drive operational decisions.

From Marc’s bio:

For 20 years, Marc Ambinder has told true and complex stories about the world, revealed some of its deeper secrets, and has taught thousands of others how to do the same.

He has managed teams of reporters, consultants and students, and has co-created several innovative digital news products. As a reporter, Ambinder held positions at the zenith of journalism (ABC News, CBS News, the Atlantic). He has collaborated with industry (Disney/ABC, Facebook, Palantir) and has made excursions into academia (Penn, USC). An SME on national security, American politics, elections and government, corporate communications, digital and cybersecurity and nuclear policy, he is at present the counter-disinformation lead for USC’s Election Cybersecurity initiative.

This discussion covered many topics of high interest including Marc’s books:

  • The Brink: President Reagan and the Nuclear War Scare of 1983
  • The Command: Deep Inside the President’s Secret Army
  • Deep State: Inside the government secrecy industry

We also tapped into Marc’s close tracking of the dynamics around the current pandemic as well as his work in helping to improve the security of the nation’s elections to gather insights on what the future may hold.

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

