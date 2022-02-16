In Brazil: Deadly landslides wreak havoc in Petrópolis

BBC News reports that deadly landslides have wreaked havoc in Brazil’s Petrópolis (once the summer residence of the Brazilian emperor, is a popular tourist destination.) At least 34 people have died in landslides and flash flooding. The city, which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, was hit by torrential rainfall.

The worst incident happened in 2011, when more than 900 people were killed when mudslides hit Petrópolis and neighbouring cities.

