OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

UN extends mandate for UN peacekeepers in Western Sahara, with Algeria protesting over human rights

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

The United Nations has voted to extend the mandate for the UN Peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara.

The United Nations Security Council has voted to extend the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara. Algeria boycotted the vote over concerns that the Resolution did not contain strong enough language on human rights protections. The UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1991 as part of a mediated peace settlement between Morocco and rebel forces. A referendum on the status of Western Sahara has been delayed indefinitely over dispute over who should be allowed to vote.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/un-western-sahar-peacekeepers-algeria-us-rights-a4b9b5b4551f45577397716bdbc8ef51

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.