UN extends mandate for UN peacekeepers in Western Sahara, with Algeria protesting over human rights

The United Nations has voted to extend the mandate for the UN Peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara.

The United Nations Security Council has voted to extend the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara. Algeria boycotted the vote over concerns that the Resolution did not contain strong enough language on human rights protections. The UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1991 as part of a mediated peace settlement between Morocco and rebel forces. A referendum on the status of Western Sahara has been delayed indefinitely over dispute over who should be allowed to vote.

