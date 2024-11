Rescue efforts are underway after floods have devastated Spain.

Widespread flooding has left towns across Spain’s Mediterranean coast destroyed. Initial estimates say that at least 158 people have died in the floods. Rescue operations are still underway across the Mediterranean coast regions.

