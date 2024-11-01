OODA Loop

Mexican fuel flows to Cuba as the island faces blackouts and the loss of Russian and Venezuelan oil

Mexico has continued shipments of oil to Cuba.

Mexico has continued shipments of oil and diesel to Cuba. The shipments of fuel by Mexico have been critical to maintaining the infrastructure in Cuba. Fuel supplies from other nations such as Venezuela and Russia have been discontinued which lead to the current energy crisis. Mexico has pledged to continue the shipments despite US pressure to stop.

