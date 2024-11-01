Brazil judge gives 2 former cops long sentences for the 2018 murder of leftist icon Marielle Franco

Two former police officers have been sentenced for the murder of Marielle Franco.

Two former Brazilian police officers have been sentenced for murder and given the maximum sentence. Many see the sentencing as a step towards justice for the murder of the poplar activist Marielle Franco. Marielle Franco had been a prominent activist and was elected to local office in Rio de Janeiro. The investigation had been stalled until the election of President Lula da Silva.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-marielle-franco-police-sentence-aa9871158cdbed497ce11c8e7e004513