OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Brazil judge gives 2 former cops long sentences for the 2018 murder of leftist icon Marielle Franco

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

Two former police officers have been sentenced for the murder of Marielle Franco.

Two former Brazilian police officers have been sentenced for murder and given the maximum sentence. Many see the sentencing as a step towards justice for the murder of the poplar activist Marielle Franco. Marielle Franco had been a prominent activist and was elected to local office in Rio de Janeiro. The investigation had been stalled until the election of President Lula da Silva.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-marielle-franco-police-sentence-aa9871158cdbed497ce11c8e7e004513

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.