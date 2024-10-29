Tens of thousands rally in Georgia to denounce the parliamentary election they say was rigged

Thousands rally across Georgia to demand a new election.

The President of Georgia has called on the people to protest the recently announced parliamentary election results. The President and opposition parties claim that Russia interfered in the election and helped the pro-Russia Georgian Dream Party win a majority. The United States and European Union have called for a full investigation into the election results. Russia has denied that they had any involvement in the election.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/georgia-election-russia-european-union-protests-f6667dd64b537bd2082bfc5396f4a955