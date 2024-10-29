OODA Loop

Ship comes under a suspected Yemen Houthi rebel attack in Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Red Sea

A ship transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has been attacked.

A ship transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait reported that it had been attacked. The ship reported two explosions occurred near the vessel. Private security abroad the ship reported that the explosions were caused by proximity mines. The attack marks the end of a 19 day lull in reported incidents in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

