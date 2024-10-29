OODA Loop

Resistance forces push military regime close to brink in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military regime faces increasingly difficult fight against rebel forces.

Rebel forces have successfully forced Myanmar’s military regime onto the defensive. Rebel forces continue to launch offensive across the country forcing the military to continue dividing its forces. Increasing tensions among the rebel groups has threatened the stability of their multi-ethnic alliance. China has also sough to play an increased role in the civil war, and has stepped up pressure on all sides to agree to a peace settlement.

