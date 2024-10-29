Guinea authorities dissolve dozens of political parties with no election date set

Dozens of political parties have been disbanded in Guinea.

Guinea authorities disbanded dozens of political parties and placed dozens more under observation. Authorities said that the parties had not complied with rules regarding holding meetings and filing bank statements. Several of the affected parties were leaders of the opposition against the military government. The government has yet to announce when elections will be held.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/guinea-junta-parties-dissolved-1cd3e4f2d0ac45c327bf97f5368abcf2