Turkey strikes Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq for a second day

Turkey has continued to strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish Air force conducted strikes on Kurdish militant sites in Iraq and Syria again today. The strikes against the PKK have been conducted in response to the attack on the headquarters of the Turkish defense company, TUSAS. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey for several years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously proposed granting the imprisoned leader of the PKK parole if he denounced violence and disbanded the organization.

