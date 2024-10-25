The Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian and military support

A multinational effort has raised nearly 1 billion dollars in aid for Lebanon.

A multinational conference in Paris has resulted in nearly 1 billion dollars in humanitarian and military aid being committed to Lebanon. The conference also discussed the need to end a years long political crisis which has left Lebanon without a President. The conference also began discussions on a potential plan to arm and redeploy the Lebanese army to the south of the country. This would be part of potential deal with Israel and Hezbollah to end the current war.

