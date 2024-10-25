OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

The Paris conference for Lebanon raises $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian and military support

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

A multinational effort has raised nearly 1 billion dollars in aid for Lebanon.

A multinational conference in Paris has resulted in nearly 1 billion dollars in humanitarian and military aid being committed to Lebanon. The conference also discussed the need to end a years long political crisis which has left Lebanon without a President. The conference also began discussions on a potential plan to arm and redeploy the Lebanese army to the south of the country. This would be part of potential deal with Israel and Hezbollah to end the current war.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-lebanon-conference-paris-humanitarian-aid-30a97f88d2ec8dc138385d18a31dbb69

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.