OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Congo’s president announces plans for a new constitution. Opposition worried about term limit change

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has announced plans to draft a new constitution.

The President of the DRC has announced that he intends to establish a commission to draft a new constitution. The President argued that the current constitution needed to be replaced because it was created by foreigners. Opposition parties denounced the move as a power grab by the President. Many have expressed concerns that the President will attempt to remove term limits from the Constitution so that he can run for reelection.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/congo-tshisekedi-constitution-change-bffb4cc0b3c2e43ad3c1ce434ccfc4a2

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.