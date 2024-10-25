Congo’s president announces plans for a new constitution. Opposition worried about term limit change

The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has announced plans to draft a new constitution.

The President of the DRC has announced that he intends to establish a commission to draft a new constitution. The President argued that the current constitution needed to be replaced because it was created by foreigners. Opposition parties denounced the move as a power grab by the President. Many have expressed concerns that the President will attempt to remove term limits from the Constitution so that he can run for reelection.

