A car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers

Car bombs exploded simultaneously in two Mexican cities.

Authorities reported that two car bombs exploded in the Mexican state of Guanajuato. Authorities suspect that the bombs were made by rival drug cartels. The bombings came as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has just begun her term in office and pledged to continue her predecessor strategy of non-confrontation. Many have criticized the government’s approach towards the cartels, and fear that the growing power of the cartels will make it harder to confront them in the future.

