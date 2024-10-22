OODA Loop

US missile deployment to Philippines ‘incredibly important’ for combat readiness, US general says

The US and Philippines agree to the long term deployment of a medium range missile system.

Following joint exercises in April, the US has agreed to deploy the Typhoon Missile System indefinitely to the Philippines. The Typhoon Missile System is a medium range platform that is capable of firing the Standard Missile 6 and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile. The deployment is part of a broader US strategy to contain China by building up a series of alliances in the Pacific. The Philippines also asked for the system to remain due to its on going boarder disputes with China.

